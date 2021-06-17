Andrew Holness congratulates Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw on signing for Manchester City

Jamaican footballer, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw made the entire country proud when

“Congratulations to one of our very own Reggae Girlz #11 striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who recently signed to the Manchester City Team!,” a post on his social media accounts read.

“This achievement represents a tremendous milestone in Khadija’s career; we are very much looking forward to seeing her skills and talents on the field in true Jamaican style and fashion,”

He added; “With hard work and dedication, you can achieve your dreams!”

Shaw joins Manchester City after finishing this season as France’s division one league’s top scorer with 22 goals. She signed a three-year contract with the team and will be assigned the number 21 jersey.