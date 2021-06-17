Andrew Holness congratulates Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw on signing for Manchester City

Andrew Holness congratulates Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw on signing for Manchester CityThursday, June 17, 2021
|
Jamaican footballer, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw made the entire country proud when
“Congratulations to one of our very own Reggae Girlz #11 striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who recently signed to the Manchester City Team!,” a post on his social media accounts read.
“This achievement represents a tremendous milestone in Khadija’s career; we are very much looking forward to seeing her skills and talents on the field in true Jamaican style and fashion,”
He added; “With hard work and dedication, you can achieve your dreams!”
Shaw joins Manchester City after finishing this season as France’s division one league’s top scorer with 22 goals. She signed a three-year contract with the team and will be assigned the number 21 jersey.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy