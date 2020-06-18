Holness sends birthday greetings to Mike Henry after early gift

Prime

Minister Andrew Holness, hopped on to Instagram (IG) early Thursday morning,

June 19, to send birthday greetings to fellow politicianÂ Mike Henry.

View this post on Instagram Please join me in wishing the Hon. Mike Henry â€œJah Mikeâ€ a happy birthday. Today, June 18, 2020, the Hon. Mike Henry will be appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security. Congratulations Minister.A post shared by Hon. Andrew Holness Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@andrewholnessjm) on Jun 18, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

The birthday big-up comes just a day after Holness announced heÂ was promotingÂ Henry to the role of minister.

Henry replacesÂ Shahine Robinson, who recently passed away, asÂ Minister of Labour and Social Security.

â€œPlease join me in wishing the Hon. Mike Henry â€œJah Mikeâ€ a happy birthday,â€ said Holness bright and early on IG as he shared a photo of a youthful-looking Henry.Â

â€œToday, June 18, 2020, the Hon. Mike Henry will be appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security.Â Congratulations Minister,â€added Holness.

Prior to Henryâ€™s appointment, he had been a staple in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), asÂ Minister without Portfolio in the Transport and Works and Mining portfolio.

Henry, 85, has been a sitting member of theÂ house since 1980.Â

The PM also yesterday appointed Karl Samuda as Minister of Education.