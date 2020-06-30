Andrew Holness sends condolences to Shenseea

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reached out to dancehall artiste Shenseea to offer his condolences at

Holness sent the Blessed artiste a purple orchid flower with a card that reads “Wishing you comfort in your time of sadness-Andrew Holness”

Shenseea revealed the many tokens she has been receiving in her Instagram stories and expressed her gratitude.

People’s National Party Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna also sent Shenseea a token, a lignum vitae tree which, according to Shenseea, would grow with her.

Shenseea thanked them both for their generosity as well as everyone who sent sweet sentiments with their beautiful bouquets.

She also received a framed photo collage of her mom from the Romeich Entertainment team, and diehard Shenyeng sent her a journal to collect her thoughts, “for when your mind starts working overtime,” she wrote.