Andrew Holness sends condolences to Shenseea

Andrew Holness sends condolences to ShenseeaTuesday, June 30, 2020
|
Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reached out to dancehall artiste Shenseea to offer his condolences at
Holness sent the Blessed artiste a purple orchid flower with a card that reads “Wishing you comfort in your time of sadness-Andrew Holness”
Shenseea revealed the many tokens she has been receiving in her Instagram stories and expressed her gratitude.
People’s National Party Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna also sent Shenseea a token, a lignum vitae tree which, according to Shenseea, would grow with her.
Shenseea thanked them both for their generosity as well as everyone who sent sweet sentiments with their beautiful bouquets.
She also received a framed photo collage of her mom from the Romeich Entertainment team, and diehard Shenyeng sent her a journal to collect her thoughts, “for when your mind starts working overtime,” she wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy