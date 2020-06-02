â€˜Andrew Holness, why yuh dweetâ€™? Social media reacts to Jamaicaâ€™s reopening

We were urged to not be complacent, to curtail our need to be outside as much as possible, and 12 weeks after confirming our first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Jamaica is reopening her borders to welcome citizens and visitors in June.

So then, why are Jamaicans voicing their disdain for the measure on social media?

If tourists can come to Jamaica for entertainment then why canâ€™t Jamaican citizens be afforded that same opportunity in their own country?â€” Ibrahim (@ibkonteh) June 2, 2020

Reopening the economy is a good thing, right? Of course, but the root of the rage is the decision to allow tourists to flock to the islandâ€™s shores and letting them CHOOSE to get tested for the coronavirus.

After all that hard work, all that good public perception of Jamaicaâ€™s national response thrown out the window and no containment measures put in place.

Andrew Holness and the GOJ a destroy months of goodwill, action and progress fi please one set of Jamaica. Mi cyah believe me come out come see dis. Might as well me did choke miself.â€” John Boyega Stan Acct (@mikey_esquire) June 2, 2020

To add insult to injury, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton disclosed that Jamaicans looking to return MUST sign up through the JAMCOVID app, and will be subjected to mandatory testing, and a 14-day quarantine.

Make it make sense.

I fully accept that our economy has to go forward and that tourism is a big part of that BUT JLP really drop the ball on how this roll out will happen come June 15thâ€” Anna Mae. C. (@BellaRanks) What a mess If these tourist come here and sick? Think unu see strain pan we health care system yet? Just wait.June 2, 2020

In my honest, humble opinion, these decisions are no longer guided by science, theyâ€™re guided by money.

Please, Mr. Holness, donâ€™t insult our collective intelligence and squander the faith placed in you by the people you were elected to represent by saying the country simply does not have the capacity to test every tourist coming into the island.

Civil unrest in your country?? Come to Jamaica and make the blacks dance for your pleasure. June 15! No test required.â€” kid Jahi. (@Je_Dex) June 1, 2020

So you mean to tell me it is ok to just allow visitors to come in and roam as they please? And all this while we deh ere a sing pan â€” Gabriela Morris (@GabrielaJMorris) #tanayuhyaad. It's not adding up to me. https://t.co/Wwkrm9VrDIJune 1, 2020

Then, by those same standards, do we have the capacity to handle the overload thatâ€™s bound to devastate our hospitals? Which is worse?

â€˜If a dirt, a dirtâ€™ is the popular vernacular running the streets right now, but do we have enough dirt to fill the mass graves weâ€™ll have to make as the private sector lines its pockets?

â€” RissaRoyalŸ¦Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²ŸŒ» (@RissaRoyal) https://t.co/15iCA2HG31 pic.twitter.com/5WTXEx6ofgJune 2, 2020

Also, donâ€™t tell us to expect a surge in cases if youâ€™ve decided to effectively end the response to kick-start the economic recovery.

The only reason the death toll has been so low was that we all made sacrifices; you told us we were all in this together. What happened?

Ready to open boarders but not ready to allow night life in Jamaica ? Free up the promoters them! This government is ridiculous.â€” Roshedo (@RoshedoWilliams) June 1, 2020

So, now what, we just simply wait on a second, deadlier wave to sweep the country?

What about all those Jamaicans living with underlying conditions, have you forgotten theyâ€™re still here?

Andrew Mek we struggle fi months fi Mek the foreign ppl dem can come spread out and palave and do as dem feel, while we itch up inna di house fi months a mash up wi bizniz! Weh we sacrifice everything fah ?â€” Bannece (@annecebannece) June 2, 2020

The way I, and many other citizens, see it, weâ€™re going to abandon all that progress and leave the outbreak to ravage our vulnerable populations.

The countryâ€™s anxieties wonâ€™t be dismissed to streamline tourism. The economy is important but you canâ€™t bring back lives lost.

Never forget that the government is elected to do the people's work. If dem naa do dat we suppose to can mek it known.â€” B. Nibelli (@JKavJA) They're paid by our money, dem nuh pay demself.June 1, 2020

Remember thereâ€™s a general election on the horizon, itâ€™ll be all yours to lose if people no longer trust you or theyâ€™ll be too busy being dead to vote.