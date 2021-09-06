Aneesa Badshaw’s ‘Tik Talk’ picks up steam in the dancehall

Canadian fashion model, actress and recording artiste Aneesa Badshaw latest single Tik Talk has been picking up steam in the dancehall space.

Tik Talk written by Shavon “Csavi” Wilson, speaks about two persons making a connection in the club.

“Anyone that loves relationship surprises, suspense, and pleasure would enjoy this song both male and female. I also wanted to cement myself as a true artiste that is continuously pushing the envelope with every song,” Bradshaw explained.

Badshaw further added that upon hearing the beat, produced by Jamaican producer Blaqk Sheep, she immediately knew the type of song that she wanted to sing.

“When Blaqk Sheep sent the riddim, the Arabic like sounds and overall tone of the track gave a strong sexy vibe. I wanted to match the energy of the beat and I think I totally did that,” she added.

In addition, Badshaw shared that though sh has been recording various types of music for more than four years, it is her love songs that have really had the greatest impact, pointing to evidence in the traction, in terms of airplay and streams, they receive.

Tik Talk is the pre curser to Badshaw’s EP, which is to be completed later this year.