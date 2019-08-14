Annaixe turns heads with showstopping carnival designs

Annaixe turns heads with showstopping carnival designsWednesday, August 14, 2019
|
Anna-Lisa ‘Annaixe’ Guthrie has only been a costume designer for a few short years, but already she has been making waves in Jamaica and the Caribbean.
Through her company, Designs by Annaixe, Guthrie has collaborated with ‘Iconz’ in the Cayman Islands and Xaymaca International from Jamaica, as well as brands like Pepsi and Campari. Victress, the 2019 costume that she designed for Xaymaca International, was a hit amongst revellers, as it was sold out within weeks. She also curated the showstopper costumes for spirit brand Campari during the 2019 carnival season.
Despite her success, this wasn’t a path she planned to be on. Having worked as a photographer during the carnival season, Guthrie decided to make a costume for herself. Since that experiment in 2015, she has been making carnival costumes. And these days, the 23-year-old ensures that women feel confident, sexy, chic and comfortable in her pieces.
Although she is thriving in the industry, preparing costume designs can be a tedious process.
“Finding the right creative balance to create something that excites you, developing what you want it to look like then executing it accordingly, most of it is mental,” Guthrie explained.
While she has been making a name for herself with her costumes, her creative portfolio is widespread, as she dabbles in hand-made and retail jewellery, modelling and photography.
Follow her on Instagram @Byannaixe to see more of her pieces.
— Story written by Shania Hanchard
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy