“Another new low”: Chris Tufton says he’s the victim of online attacks, bullying

“Another new low”: Chris Tufton says he’s the victim of online attacks, bullyingWednesday, November 11, 2020
Jamaica’s
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says he has been the
victim of online attacks and bullying recently.
The latest instance involves someone impersonating the minister in order to get money from people online.
Tufton shared the information via his Twitter account a short while ago.
The minister said, “Social media has become an unsafe space. In the last few months I have witnessed and been the victim of both cyber attacks and cyber bullying.”
He continued, “Today, I was notified of another new low – that a person was using my image and name to solicit funds from people online,” he said adding “This behavior has got to stop.”
Tufton said, “To anyone who has received a message from someone impersonating me, please report it ASAP. Cyber bullying and impersonation is not only an offence but it is a cowardly act,” before ending “Let us put an end to this behavior”.
About four months ago, questions were raised about the minister and his ministry’s dealings with Market Me Jamaica, a public relations and marketing company, and its principal, regarding the awarding of contracts.
