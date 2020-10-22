Another one! Barrington Levy collab with DJ Khaled coming!Thursday, October 22, 2020
|
Reggae superstar Barrington Levy has put the world on notice with the announcement of new music which seems to include a collaborative effort with rap heavyweight DJ Khaled.
On his Instagram page, the Broader than Broadway singer wrote â€œIn the studio w/the Best. Good vibes and much love always. Heat coming your way, be on the lookoutâ€ he declared to fans under pictures of himself hanging with DJ Khaled.
Below another post where he and the Grammy-winning producer are seated in a studio setting, he wrote â€œJust wait for it itâ€™s going to be grandeâ€. It is uncertain when the project will become public but itâ€™s suspected that will be included on Khaledâ€™s next project.
Levy is no stranger to major collabs as he was the voice on the hook for rapper Shyneâ€™s breakout hit Bonnie and Shyne.Â
