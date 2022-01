Another one! Barrington Levy collab with DJ Khaled coming!

Reggae superstar Barrington Levy has put the world on notice with the announcement of new music which seems to include a collaborative effort with rap heavyweight DJ Khaled.

On his Instagram page, the Broader than Broadway singer wrote “In the studio w/the Best. Good vibes and much love always. Heat coming your way, be on the lookout†he declared to fans under pictures of himself hanging with DJ Khaled.

View this post on Instagram In the studio w/ the BEST. Good vibes and much love always. Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Heat coming your way, be on the lookout! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ #wethebestmusic @wethebestmusic @djkhaledA post shared by Barrington Levy (@barringtonlevy411) on Oct 20, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

Below another post where he and the Grammy-winning producer are seated in a studio setting, he wrote “Just wait for it it’s going to be grandeâ€. It is uncertain when the project will become public but it’s suspected that will be included on Khaled’s next project.

Levy is no stranger to major collabs as he was the voice on the hook for rapper Shyne’s breakout hit Bonnie and Shyne.Â