Another one! DJ Khaled set to become a dad again

Another one! DJ Khaled set to become a dad againThursday, September 12, 2019
Record producer DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled is set to become a father for the second time.
The 43-year-old DJ and record producer already has two-year-old son Asahd with his wife Nicole Tuck, but has now revealed his spouse is pregnant with another baby boy.
Alongside a video posted to Instagram of Nicole undergoing her ultrasound scan on Thursday, the Wild Thoughts hitmaker wrote: “God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.
He continued: “After that blessing, I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. (sic)”
Khaled – who live-streamed Asahd’s birth on Snapchat in 2016 – went on to praise his family and said he would bring his fans with him on the journey.
