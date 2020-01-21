Another one! DJ Khaled’s wife gives birth to a baby boy

DJ Khaled has welcomed â€œanotherâ€ baby boy into the world.

The 43-year-old DJ and record producer â€“ who already has two-year-old son Asahd with his wife Nicole Tuck â€“ confirmed the arrival of their second child on social media on Tuesday.

Alongside a picture of the rapper â€“ who is known for his catchphrase â€œanother oneâ€ â€“ holding the doctorâ€™s hand in the air to celebrate the birth, he wrote on Instagram: â€œTHANK YOU ALLAH !

View this post on Instagram BABY #2 WATCH ALERT Ÿš¨ Ÿ‘€ Another one ! Soon come! Honey honey you got this! We got this ! Me and ASAHD WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! #WETHEBEST Ÿ‘¶ Ÿ‘¶ Ÿ¤´ Ÿ‘¸ THE KHALEDS Ÿ“¸ @IamjamesanthonyA post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 17, 2020 at 5:07pm PST

â€œTHANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN !

ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)â€

The Iâ€™m the One hitmaker is yet to reveal the newbornâ€™s name and details of the birth.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in video posted to Instagram of Nicole undergoing her ultrasound scan in September.

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker wrote at the time: â€œGod is the greatest.

â€œAll I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.

â€œAfter that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.

â€œJust when I thought life couldnâ€™t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy.â€