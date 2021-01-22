Another one: Shenseea now ambassador for Carib Beer, buys new truck

Shenseea is all about securing that bag in 2021. Not only did the Blessed artiste buy her first very truck, she also signed another lucrative endorsement deal.

And as usual, the ShenYeng Boss took to Instagram to inform her fans of her latest moves.

â€œBought my first truck ooh!,â€ she screamed excitedly in her Instagram Stories. â€œI promise you my next vehicle is going to be a Lambo,â€ she added. While giving her fans a view of her brand new black Chevrolet truck. In the caption she wrote, â€œPriorities 1stâ€¦always.â€

In another Instagram post that same day, Shenseea announced that she has signed her ninth endorsement deal, this time with Carib Beer.

The Sure Sure singer encouraged all her fans to go follow the beer company, which she said will give them a chance to see her in person.

â€œANOTHER ONE ..Iâ€™m now apart of theÂ @caribbeerÂ family Ÿ’ƒŸ» and weâ€™re doing a giveway to celebrate!!!. Post a picture with youself and your Carib, TAG me &Â @caribbeerÂ and follow the page for a chance to win a trip to meet ME,â€ she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ÿ‰ SHENYENG Ÿ‰ (@shenseea)

