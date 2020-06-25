Another Starbucks location to open in Kingston, Jamaica

Another Starbucks location to open in Kingston, JamaicaThursday, June 25, 2020
|
A new Starbucks location is set to open in at the AC Marriott hotel in Kingston, Jamaica come July.
Chief executive officer and deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, shared the good news in his Instagram story on Wednesday (June 24).
Stewart gave coffee lovers a sneak peek of the location, noting that it would be opening shortly.
Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited, CCTL, the local franchise owners, initial franchise agreement noted that 15 locations will be opened in Jamaica.
To date, there are three Starbucks locations in Kingston, two in Montego Bay and one in Ocho Rios.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy