Another Starbucks location to open in Kingston, Jamaica

A new Starbucks location is set to open in at the AC Marriott hotel in Kingston, Jamaica come July.

Chief executive officer and deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, shared the good news in his Instagram story on Wednesday (June 24).

Stewart gave coffee lovers a sneak peek of the location, noting that it would be opening shortly.

Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited, CCTL, the local franchise owners, initial franchise agreement noted that 15 locations will be opened in Jamaica.

To date, there are three Starbucks locations in Kingston, two in Montego Bay and one in Ocho Rios.