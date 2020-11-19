Another tragedy: Bobby Brown’s 28-year-old son dies

American

singer Bobby Brown is again faced with a major loss after his 28-year-old son

passed away on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the son, whose name is Bobby Brown Jr, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday.

It is said that no foul play has been suspected in his death.

Brown Jr, who was an aspiring singer, is the child of Kim Ward and Bobby Brown.

This death comes five years after Bobby Brown lost his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. The 22-year-old died in 2015, three years after her mother, Whitney Houston, was found dead in a hotel bathtub.

And then in 2019, Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina’s ex-fiancé who was found legally responsible for her death, also died.