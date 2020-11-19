Another tragedy: Bobby Brown’s 28-year-old son dies

Another tragedy: Bobby Brown’s 28-year-old son diesThursday, November 19, 2020
|
American
singer Bobby Brown is again faced with a major loss after his 28-year-old son
passed away on Wednesday.
According to TMZ, the son, whose name is Bobby Brown Jr, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday.
It is said that no foul play has been suspected in his death.
Brown Jr, who was an aspiring singer, is the child of Kim Ward and Bobby Brown.
This death comes five years after Bobby Brown lost his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. The 22-year-old died in 2015, three years after her mother, Whitney Houston, was found dead in a hotel bathtub.
And then in 2019, Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina’s ex-fiancé who was found legally responsible for her death, also died.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy