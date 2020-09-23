‘Tek the W!’: Koffee named Mastercard brand ambassador

Rising

reggae star Koffee is Mastercard’s official brand ambassador in Jamaica, the

first such appointment in the region.

The exclusive partnership was announced today (September 23) and will see the Toast artiste working with Mastercard to build awareness about digital payments and educate customers and merchants about the convenience, safety and wide acceptance of its electronic payment options.

Marcus Carmo, Mastercard’s head of marketing and communications for the Caribbean, said “Koffee is one of Jamaica’s youngest and most gifted musical talents and she remains grounded, humble and finds time to give back to the community.

“The decision to partner with her was an easy one for us here at Mastercard as her authenticity, creativity and spirit of philanthropy are aligned with our own values.”

Carmo added, “We are thrilled to have Koffee joining us – as a consumer and our brand ambassador – to experience all the security and convenience of our payment products and services. We are excited about this partnership and new opportunity to create priceless experiences and digital empowerment for our Jamaican cardholders,” added Dalton Fowles, country manager of Mastercard in Jamaica.”

For her part, the Grammy Award-winning artiste said, “I am very excited to be a part of Mastercard’s initiative to educate, increase financial literacy and help Jamaicans reach their financial goals”.