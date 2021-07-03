Anticipation high as Intence set to release EP

Anticipation high as Intence set to release EPSaturday, July 03, 2021
Indications are that dancehall artiste Intence is to drop his highly anticipated EP later this month.
Providing few details regarding the project, with fans still clueless about the exact date for release, record label VP has provided an indication that a body of work from the ‘Yeng Boss’ would be on its way soon.
“The fast rising dancehall star Intence has partnered with VP Records for upcoming project. His debut EP “Wounded” dropping soon,” the record label teased in an Instagram post.
However, BUZZ understands that the body of work will be a five track compilation which follows close on the heels of Intence’s Public Enemy No. 1 mixtape which was released in March this year.
Intence has so far released three tracks from the EP, Wounded, Intence Vs Tashawn and most recently Watchya Watchya to rave reviews by fans who continue to clamour for more from the talented artiste.
