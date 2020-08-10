Antonio Banderas tests positive cor COVID-19

Antonio

Banderas has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 60-year-old actor made the announcement today, August 10, which is also his birthday.

“Hello everyone, I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive with COVID-19 disease,” he captioned a photo of himself as a child in Spanish.

“I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”

The Legend of Zorro star continued, “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone.”

Banderas joins a growing list of celebrities who have been infected by the virus including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Doja Cat, Alyssa Milano, Russel Westbrook and Novak Djokovic.