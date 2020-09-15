Apple delivers everything BUT the iPhone 12 and the Internet isn’t happy

There were signs Apple would not announce the iPhone 12 today (September 15), we said it

At its virtual tech event today the company revealed some pretty impressive gadgets that we canâ€™t wait to get our hands on, even if we donâ€™t particularly need them.

Included in the companyâ€™s goodie bag of releases was a new iPad Air with its most advanced chip yet; an eighth-generation iPad with improved performance; the Apple Watch Series 6 with â€œbreakthrough wellness and fitness capabilitiesâ€; a bang for buck Apple Watch SE and Apple Fitness+.

What we didnâ€™t get? An iPhone 12 announcement!

Some decided to find the humour in the situation becauseâ€¦what you gonâ€™ do?

â€” YashŸ· (@yasshh19) #AppleEvent Everyone: Where's iPhone 12 announcement?Apple : pic.twitter.com/OeaiY46IGtSeptember 15, 2020

Others decided to find the good in an otherwise terrible situation.

the iPhone 6, 7, and 8 users celebrating that there is No iPhone 12 and they wont glitch a lot â€” Devour Leulâ„¢ (@leulwyd) pic.twitter.com/0KnZ5FDnqKSeptember 15, 2020

I mean, the fear of having to replace your otherwise perfectly fine phone because thereâ€™s an update is pretty real, it seems.

Apple: no iPhone 12 announcement today â€” Sanil Fernandes (@Sanil_fernandes) Every single old iPhone right now:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/9m0uqfe6dASeptember 15, 2020

But some barely managed to keep the tears at bay. What else are we to look forward to in these troubled times?

Me after the iPhone 12 wasnâ€™t announced during the â€” Dubpack (@cositadelanoche) #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jyOR5mlaEKSeptember 15, 2020

The company has announced a new iPhone at its September event for the better part of a year; why you playing us now, Apple?

Everyone logging off after realizing thereâ€™s no iPhone 12 â€” Kari Ÿ’• (@quarantinekari_) #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/uJuIvIiWHySeptember 15, 2020

Some stuck around longer, waiting for the much-anticipated announcement because surelyâ€¦it would come, right?

Me when I sat through the whole apple event and they didnâ€™t even mention the iPhone 12 â€” Hala (@Aikaz_F) #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/675yx1jxZ1September 15, 2020

And although the new iPhone 12, with rumoured 5G capabilities is expected to be known next month, it wonâ€™t be available until 2021!

iPhone 6 users after hearing iPhone 12 will not come out this yearâ€” Chimdi (@chimdi__) #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/AhkAPTXBDpSeptember 15, 2020

But on the bright side, if youâ€™ve not already sold an organ to beat the rush on the pre-order, thereâ€™s still time!