Apple event generates around new iPhone 12, iPad and Apple Watch

Apple event generates around new iPhone 12, iPad and Apple WatchTuesday, September 15, 2020
|
Apple
is expected to announce news about a new Apple Watch and iPad at its virtual tech
event today (September 15).
The anticipated announcement – to be made on Apple’s website beginning 1:00 p.m. – is a change from the usual September reveals from its popular iPhone.
New Apple Watch
The technology giant is expected to reveal a sixth generation Apple Watch, even though many speculate low-end models may also be shared. Among the rumoured featured are blood oxygen monitoring and longer battery life. Some 31 million of the devices were reportedly sold last year.
New iPad
Apple is also to share a new iPad or iPad Air which may include edge-to-edge display. A less expensive version may also be coming, if the runour mill is to be believed. The company already revealed an updated iPad Pro line in March this year. The iPad, which has been the best-selling tablet for the past decade, has sold half a billion units to date.
iPhone 12
While many have said a news of the iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities could be shared today, most expect that that will not come until next month after the company said they would ship later than usual this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy