Apple event generates around new iPhone 12, iPad and Apple Watch

Apple

is expected to announce news about a new Apple Watch and iPad at its virtual tech

event today (September 15).

The anticipated announcement – to be made on Apple’s website beginning 1:00 p.m. – is a change from the usual September reveals from its popular iPhone.

New Apple Watch

The technology giant is expected to reveal a sixth generation Apple Watch, even though many speculate low-end models may also be shared. Among the rumoured featured are blood oxygen monitoring and longer battery life. Some 31 million of the devices were reportedly sold last year.

New iPad

Apple is also to share a new iPad or iPad Air which may include edge-to-edge display. A less expensive version may also be coming, if the runour mill is to be believed. The company already revealed an updated iPad Pro line in March this year. The iPad, which has been the best-selling tablet for the past decade, has sold half a billion units to date.

iPhone 12

While many have said a news of the iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities could be shared today, most expect that that will not come until next month after the company said they would ship later than usual this year.