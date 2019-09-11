Apple introduces new iPad and Apple Watch

Apple’s Special Event on September 10 was jam-packed with announcements. Two new hardware additions are the new entry-level iPad and the Apple Watch Series 5.

The new, 7th generation iPad features a larger 10.2” display, up from the 9.7” screen from last year. The updated iPad also supports the Apple Pencil, and a full-sized Smart Keyboard.

It’s powered by an A10 Fusion chip and will run Apple’s new iPad OS, which brings new multitasking, gesture and improved productivity features. iPad OS will enable desktop-class browsing and the ability to connect SD cards and browse photos from the Files App.

The starter price of US$329 remains the same, with a US$299 price tag for customers in the education field. The 7th generation iPad was available for pre-orders starting September 10 and will be in stores on September 30th.

Apple Watch – Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 is physically unchanged from the Series 4 it succeeds. This is in line with leaks that said the design would stay the same. There are two new titanium finishes though, to go alongside the aluminum, stainless steel and ceramic options.

The Apple Watch finally features an always-on display. This means that users will no longer have to lift their wrists to see the time. According to Apple, the new always-on feature will not impact battery life negatively. The display will dim when not in use, then raise its brightness when the user lifts their hand.

Series 5 introduces a built-in compass and, coupled with the GPS this should provide better navigation.

Apple will continue features such as fall detection, EKG readings and Emergency SOS and will expand the latter feature with international emergency calling (on Cellular models) in over 150 countries, even without a nearby iPhone.

Starting price for the Apple Watch Series 5 is US$399 for the GPS version and US$499 for GPS + Cellular. They were available for pre-order starting September 10 and will be in stores on September 20th.

Apple will still offer the Series 3 watch at a reduced price of US$199 for GPS and $299 USD for the GPS + Cellular version.

— Story written by Renor C.