Apple plans to launch its self-driving car in 4 years

Four years from now, you could not only own the latest iPhone, but might also be using a self-driving car from Apple as well. Well, that’s if you can afford either!

According to Reuters News Agency, the giant tech company is planning on launching its self-driving car technology in 2024. The passenger vehicle would include its own breakthrough battery technology. This, according to Reuters sources could “radically” reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle’s range.

Apple plans to use a unique “monocell” design that bulks up the individual cells in the battery and frees up space inside the battery pack by eliminating pouches and modules that hold battery materials.

And that’s not all. Apple’s car might also feature multiple lidar sensors for scanning different distances. Some sensors could be derived from Apple’s internally developed lidar units, that person said. Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models released this year both feature lidar sensors.

“It’s next level,” the source said. “Like the first time you saw the iPhone.”