Apple to pay out US$113 million for slowing down iPhones

If you own an iPhone then you may have experienced it slowing down at some point. That’s because Apple had this controversial practice of deliberately slowing down older iPhones to extend battery life. And now, they’ve gotta pay.

The tech giant has been ordered to pay US$113 million to settle an investigation by states including California and Arizona over its lack of transparency about the iPhone battery problems.

Customers were upset the company did not give them the chance to replace the battery. Instead, it deliberately slowed the phone down. Many believed it was an effort to encourage users to buy new iPhones.

Apple apologised and sold new batteries at a discounted price. But that wasn’t enough.

“Big Tech companies must stop manipulating consumers and tell them the whole truth about their practices and products,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a press release on Thursday.

“I’m committed to holding these goliath technology companies accountable when they conceal important information from users.”