Apple to pay up to US$500 million for slowing down iPhones

If you bought an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE device before December 21, 2017, then Apple owes you US $25.

The company will have to pay up to half a billion US dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing it of slowing down older iPhone models to compel users to buy new ones.

But the amount each user receives could increase or decrease depending on how many claims are filed as well as any additional legal fees and expenses approved by the court.

In 2017, Apple admitted that it used software updates to slow down older iPhones. But angry customer and tech analysts accused the company of deliberately diminishing the phone’s performance to force them to buy the newer versions.

Apple later apologized and offered battery replacements to its customers for $79, which it knocked down to $29 in January 2018.

The settlement agreement, which is subject to approval by a judge on April 3, ends a legal battle that’s gone on for more than two years during which Apple tried to ease a global backlash.