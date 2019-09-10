Apple unveils three new iPhones

It’s official, Apple just unveiled three shiny, new iPhones. The iPhone 11; iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 is the successor to the iPhone XR from last year, and it has big shoes to fill. According to Apple, the XR was the most popular iPhone after its 2018 launch.

Buyers will be happy to know that the iPhone 11 starting price will be US$699, down from the US$749 price tag from the previous model. It has a similar 6.1” Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and wide colour support.

The iPhone 11 packs a new dual-camera system with two 12MP sensors, one wide and the other ultra-wide (no telephoto this time). The 12MP wide-angle camera boasts 100 per cent Focus Pixels for faster autofocus in lower light situations while the ultra-wide will allow up to 2x more information in each shot. There’s also a night mode feature that brightens photos taken in low light.

The new phones come in purple, green, yellow, black, white and Product RED and will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB configurations.

The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max come with 5.8” and 6.5” displays respectively. Apple is calling their displays Super Retina XDR. Advancements include 1200 nit max brightness and an impressive 2 million-to-one contrast ratio, HDR panel.

The iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max phones have three cameras. The three new 12MP sensors are complemented by wide-angle, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses for three different shooting perspectives and better HDR.

The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will come in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB and start at US$999 and US$1099 respectively. These phones come in midnight green, space grey, and gold, all with matte glass finishes on the backs.

There’s a new 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera system on all three phones, and it can shoot up to 4K 60 fps. It also shoots slow-motion videos up to 120 fps to create what Apple calls “Slofies”.

Face ID is also 30% faster with the new iPhones and can read a user’s face at more angles for unlocking.

Both phones are powered by an all-new A13 Bionic chip with a neural engine which Apple claims is their most efficient chip ever in an iPhone while pushing 20% faster CPU and GPU performance than last years A12. It features a faster Neural Engine for better photos, videos and Machine Learning.

All three phones are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Pre-orders begin on September 13, with availability on the 20th.

— Story written by Renor C.