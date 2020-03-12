Apple Watch OS 7 to get sleep tracking and parental controls

The Apple Watch Series is arguably one of

the best in the wearable space. The premium design, seamless connectivity with

Apple devices and useful features make it a killer addition to a tech arsenal.

However, the Apple Watch lacks some features that many other fitness wearables

have had for years. A discovery hints at blood oxygen detection, new watch face

options and sleep tracking.

Blood Oxygen Saturation

9to5Mac claims to have gotten a sneak peek on some iOS 14 code. By sifting through, they discovered new and improved features coming this year. The new Apple Watch will be able to detect blood-oxygen levels. Blood oxygen detection is an essential indicator of overall health. Each cell must get adequate oxygen.

The Apple Watch will reportedly notify users when their blood oxygen levels fall below a certain point. According to Mayo Clinic, readings of 95 to 100 per cent is healthy, while anything below 90 per cent is considered low. Itâ€™s uncertain whether the feature will require new Apple Watch hardware to work. If it doesnâ€™t, Apple could update existing watches with the function.

Improved ECG/EKG

Apple introduced the ability to take an electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) with the Apple Watch Series 4. The feature helps detect heartbeat irregularities. Now, 9to5Mac reports that Apple plans to further improve the functionality by refining reading accuracy between 100 and 120 beats per minute.

Parental Controls

Apple may be implementing new parental features in the next version of Watch OS. The company is reportedly working on ways to set up a childâ€™s Apple Watch using the parentâ€™s phone. If this becomes a reality, parents wonâ€™t need a separate iPhone for their childâ€™s watch. They can instead monitor usage on their device.

Another parental feature rumoured to grace the next version of Watch OS is â€œSchool Timeâ€. With this feature, parents could control what apps are available during specific hours. The feature sounds a lot like Appleâ€™s â€œScreen Timeâ€ feature in iOS.

Sleep Tracking

Though the Apple Watch is a stellar piece of wearable tech, itâ€™s lacked native sleep tracking. Thereâ€™s new evidence suggesting the feature â€œmayâ€ come to the next Apple Watch. Premature iOS 14 code purportedly confirms early predictions that the feature will make it to Apple Watches this year.

The Health app on the iPhone will house individual sleep goal information and helpful recommendations for better-quality sleep. The feature will be a welcomed addition to the mix as other fitness brands have had it for ages.

We can only keep our fingers crossed Ÿ¤Ÿ¾ and hope these features make it to the platform as stated. After all, these are leaks, and Apple may have different plans altogether.