Are Drake and Future teaming up on a new album?Monday, January 06, 2020
|
Drake and Future seem to be working on a new project and for fans, it can’t come soon enough.
There have been speculations as to what the project will be with some saying that it could be a single and others that it may be another album.
The two last collaborated on an album—What A Time To Be Alive—in 2015 and have since done a number of tracks together.
Drake made a post to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night tagging Future in it with the words, Life Is Good, Future+Drake. Future later reposted it to his own Instagram account throwing fans into a state of excitement.
Persons are now wondering if the long-awaited sequel to their 2015 album. Both rappers have given hints in the past that something could be happening but this is the most concrete so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy