Are Footah Hype and Bounty Killer friends again?Monday, June 15, 2020
|
Itâ€™s always good when grown men make the mature decision to squash rivalries made in their past. And last week, we got to witness that. Footah Hype put aside his grievance with dancehall veteran Bounty Killer, and wished him a happy birthday in a post on Instagram. The dancehall DJ declared that it doesnâ€™t matter if Bounty Killer acknowledges him, he was doing it nonetheless.
Bounty Killer, in the meantime, decided to accept the pleasantries.
â€œGive thanks, bless up,â€Â Bounty KillerÂ wrote, adding a clasped hands emoji.
And the fans were here for it, praising the show of maturity between the two men.
â€œBig up Foota, putting everything aside you wish the best for someone, itâ€™s admirable âœŠŸ½âœŠŸ½,â€ one person commented.
â€œ@grunggaadzillaÂ G response G, maturity all roundÂ @footahypemusic,â€ another person commented.
Bounty Killerâ€™s and Footah Hypeâ€™s friendship took a turn for the worst when Footah Hype made statementsÂ during an interview on Jamaican entertainment show OnStage that even though the Bounty Killer was a giant in Dancehall, he was not hot as an artiste as he was continuously voicing for the wrong producers.
