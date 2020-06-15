Are Footah Hype and Bounty Killer friends again?

Itâ€™s always good when grown men make the mature decision to squash rivalries made in their past. And last week, we got to witness that. Footah Hype put aside his grievance with dancehall veteran Bounty Killer, and wished him a happy birthday in a post on Instagram. The dancehall DJ declared that it doesnâ€™t matter if Bounty Killer acknowledges him, he was doing it nonetheless.

View this post on Instagram If @grunggaadzilla accepts or approve this post is not my business we have had bad moments but that will never cloud my memory of all the good he did for me and my music career I wish Mr pryce long life and prosperity and superb health with alot of wealth happy new year to the dancehall Gad.A post shared by Oniel Thomas (@footahypemusic) on Jun 12, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

Bounty Killer, in the meantime, decided to accept the pleasantries.

â€œGive thanks, bless up,â€Â Bounty KillerÂ wrote, adding a clasped hands emoji.

And the fans were here for it, praising the show of maturity between the two men.

â€œBig up Foota, putting everything aside you wish the best for someone, itâ€™s admirable âœŠŸ½âœŠŸ½,â€ one person commented.

â€œ@grunggaadzillaÂ G response G, maturity all roundÂ @footahypemusic,â€ another person commented.

Bounty Killerâ€™s and Footah Hypeâ€™s friendship took a turn for the worst when Footah Hype made statementsÂ during an interview on Jamaican entertainment show OnStage that even though the Bounty Killer was a giant in Dancehall, he was not hot as an artiste as he was continuously voicing for the wrong producers.