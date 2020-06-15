Are Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé feuding?

Nicki Minaj is always one to speak her mind and the Barbie Tingz singer just added fuel to

rumours she may be feuding with one-time collaborator, Beyoncé.

It all started when Nicki’s remix of Doja Cat’s Say So was released on May 1 and featured the lyrics “Why you talkin’ ’bout who body fake? With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hate/That real a** ain’t keep your n*gga home/Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone.”

A previous version of Nicki’s verse did not have the line in question, leading many to believe there was beef. The lines seemed innocent enough until some keen listeners said it could be a reference to Queen Bey’s verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage remixwhich was released just days before.On the verse, Beyoncé raps about having a “real a**”.

The rumour mill started going again with last week’s release of 6ix9ine’s Trollz which features Nicki Minaj repeating the line “That real a** ain’t keep your n*gga home.”

Speculation is rife on social media as fans share their take on the possible feud, but neither camps has addressed the issue.

The pair have previously collaborated on two singles, with Nicki Minaj spitting fire on Bey’s 2014 Flawless remix and Bey returning the favour on the rapper’s Feeling Myself that same year.

There’s no obvious reason the two would be butting heads, but some have said it could do with Bey and husband Jay-Z’s close relationship with Meek Mill, Nicki’s ex.