“Are you lost, baby girl?” Massimo to return in 365dni sequel

“Are you lost, baby girl?” Massimo to return in 365dni sequelTuesday, June 30, 2020
|
Hearts be still, Massimo will be returning to our screens!
Michele Morrone, who plays an Italian heartthrob in the Netflix hit 365dni, said he is committed to the movie’s sequel in a fan video shared to the Halahi website.
He jumped into pop culture as a modern day sex symbol in the hit movie which chronicles the journey of a Polish woman who is held by a mafia boss, Massimo, who gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.
While based on a book trilogy, the movie’s ending saw the object of Massimo’s affection shot, and left many fans thinking it would be a standalone film.
There’s no word yet on when the next installation of the erotic thriller will make it to the streaming platform.
