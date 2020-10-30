Ariana Grande drops new album ‘Positions’Friday, October 30, 2020
Ariana Grande released her sixth studio
album,
The pop star’s latest effort has features from some of music’s biggest names including Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Ty Dolla $ign.
The album’s title track was released, along with a music video, earlier this week. Grande then shared yesterday that her album would be out in mere hours.
The artiste has already had a big year, landing at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for features on Lady Gaga’s Rain on Me and Justin Bieber’s Stuck with U, which she co-wrote.
The Focus singer’s last album, thank u, next was released in February 2019.
