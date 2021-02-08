Ariana Grande enters Guinness World Records…for the 20th time!Monday, February 08, 2021
|
Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in the world, and that’s not just us being fans, that’s according to the Guinness World Records.
The One Last Time singer has secured her 20th title in the global publication after becoming the artiste to have the most song debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Grande has sent five of her singles to the chart’s summit, more than any other singer with Guinness World Records noting, “Her triumphs come off the back of the impressive strides she has made in the entertainment business, which began in her teens.”
The five singles which have debuted on Billboard’s peak are thank u, next, 7 rings, Stuck with U (featuring Justin Bieber) and Rain on Me (Lady Gaga featuring Grande) and Positions from the 2020 album of the same name.
Other Guinness World Records distinctions by Grande include:
- Most followers on Spotify (female)
- Most streamed track on Spotify in one week
- First solo act to occupy top three positions simultaneously on US singles chart
- Most simultaneous Top 40 entries on US singles chart by a female artiste
- Most subscribers for a musician on YouTube (female)
