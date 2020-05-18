Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber & ‘Stuck with U’ top the Billboard Hot 100

Young pop monoliths Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have ended Doja Cat’s reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 this week, as their quarantine love ballad, Stuck with U, is the number on song in America.

The American-Canadian pair, on their first joint single, also broke the record books as Stuck with U debuts at number 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with 108,000 downloads sold.

“It’s the first song to sell over 100,000 downloads in a single week since @taylorswift13’s “ME!,” featuring @brendonurie, on May 11, 2019,” Billboard tweeted.

@ArianaGrande & @justinbieber's "Stuck With U" also debuts at No. 1 on the #DigitalSongSales chart with 108,000 downloads sold.It's the first song to sell over 100,000 downloads in a single week since @taylorswift13's "ME!," featuring @brendonurie, on May 11, 2019.

Freed New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine just missed out on arguably one of the biggest comebacks in music history, as his first single since his incarceration GOOBA debuts at number two on the Hot 100.

Like the week before, the race for the summit of America’s most prized musical chart was tight and fierce as fans of Grande, Bieber and 6ix9ine duked it out amassing millions of streams, song sales and merchandise in their efforts to secure the top spot.

Last week’s number one song, Say So by Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj sits comfortably in the third spot.

The Weekend’s hit single Blinding Lights and Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage remix featuring Beyoncé round out the top five.

Stuck with U is Bieber’s sixth number one song on the Hot 100, and the 19th top 10 hit of his professional career. The single stands as Ariana Grande’s third peak at the summit, and her 15th top 10 entry in the prestigious chart.