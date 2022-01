Ariana Grande overtakes Rihanna as most-streamed Spotify artiste

Ariana Grande has become the most-streamed female artiste on Spotify, dethroning Rihanna who previously held the top spot.

But despite being delighted at this honour, the 27-year-old said she, like everyone else, is awaiting Rihanna’s album so she can “snatch this backâ€.

“Thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much,†she wrote.

“I can’t wait to give you new things to listen to,†she said. “Now can Rihanna please drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please.â€

In a rare update last month with ET, Rihanna confirmed that she was working on new music.

“I am always working on music,†she said. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.â€

She added, “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.â€