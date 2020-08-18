Ariana Grande overtakes Rihanna as most-streamed Spotify artiste

Ariana Grande has become the most-streamed female artiste on Spotify, dethroning Rihanna who previously held the top spot.

But despite being delighted at this honour, the 27-year-old said she, like everyone else, is awaiting Rihannaâ€™s album so she can â€œsnatch this backâ€.

â€œThank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much,â€ she wrote.

â€œI canâ€™t wait to give you new things to listen to,â€ she said. â€œNow can Rihanna please drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please.â€

View this post on Instagram holy shit thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much. i canâ€™t wait to give u new things to listen to. Ÿ¤ now can rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or â€¦.A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 17, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

In a rare update last month with ET, Rihanna confirmed that she was working on new music.

â€œI am always working on music,â€ she said. â€œI am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, itâ€™s gonna come out. And youâ€™re not going to be disappointed when it happens. Itâ€™s going to be worth it.â€

She added, â€œIâ€™m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. Itâ€™s taken this long, Iâ€™m gonna make it worth it.â€