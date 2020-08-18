Ariana Grande overtakes Rihanna as most-streamed Spotify artiste

Ariana Grande overtakes Rihanna as most-streamed Spotify artisteTuesday, August 18, 2020
Ariana Grande has become the most-streamed female artiste on Spotify, dethroning Rihanna who previously held the top spot.
But despite being delighted at this honour, the 27-year-old said she, like everyone else, is awaiting Rihannaâ€™s album so she can â€œsnatch this backâ€.
â€œThank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much,â€ she wrote.
â€œI canâ€™t wait to give you new things to listen to,â€ she said. â€œNow can Rihanna please drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please.â€
In a rare update last month with ET, Rihanna confirmed that she was working on new music.
â€œI am always working on music,â€ she said. â€œI am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, itâ€™s gonna come out. And youâ€™re not going to be disappointed when it happens. Itâ€™s going to be worth it.â€
She added, â€œIâ€™m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. Itâ€™s taken this long, Iâ€™m gonna make it worth it.â€
