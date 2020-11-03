Ariana Grande breaks own record with No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande’s latest single Positions debuts at the top of the

Billboard Hot 100 chart, the artiste’s fifth single to do so.

The single is Grande’s fifth to hit the chart’s peak position and extends her lead among all artistes for the most No. 1 debuts at the top.

The song’s strong performance was pushed by sales of 31,000 digital downloads, 3,000 CD singles and 35.3 million streams in the US for the week ended October 29.

Two of Grande’s other singles – Stick With U with Justin Bieber and Rain on Me with Lady Gaga, to arrive at top spot were earned this year.

The others, Thank U Next and 7 Rings were released in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Her remarkable achievement extends her previous lead over Justin Bieber. Mariah Carey, Drake and Travis Scott who have all had three hits debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.