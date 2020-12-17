Arrest warrant out for Sean Kingston

Arrest warrant out for Sean KingstonThursday, December 17, 2020
Singer Sean Kingston loves bling, but apparently do not like paying for them too much.
TMZ reports that a warrant is out for the arrest of the singer and songwriter for not paying for his jewellery.
According to court records, Sean Kingston has been charged with grand theft. Sources say he had some jewellery delivered to him, but he is yet to pay for the goods.
And while the police do not plan to track him down, he better not get pulled over.
Apparently, this is not the first time that Sean Kingston has had issues with paying his jewellers. TMZ reports that heâ€™s been sued several times for allegedly getting bling and not paying for it.
