Asafa shares cute pictures of son’s christening

Asafa shares cute pictures of son’s christeningThursday, January 02, 2020
Surrounding by family and friends, Asafa and his wife Alyshia, dedicated their newborn son Amieke to the Lord.
The christening was performed by Bishop WA Blair at which church Portmore New Testament Church of God in St Catherine.
Also at the christening were a number of Asafaâ€™s brothers, entertainer Agent Sasco and his wife and Olympian Michael Frater, who watched the proceedings while providing support to for Asafa and his family.
Asafa and Alyshia welcomed their bundle of joy in October after being married earlier in the year.
