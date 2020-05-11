Asafa, Tessanne, Romain Virgo and more share emotional Mother’s Day posts

If you dislike mushy and sentimental things,

avoiding Instagram would have been a great idea yesterday.

Celebrities poured out tributes in honour of Motherâ€™s Day through photos, videos and speeches, and itâ€™s truly tear-jerking.

New mommy Tessanne Chin dedicated the day to her three-month-old daughter and opened up about her emotional journey to conceiving.

â€œMy Zai, thank you my sweet girl for making me a mummy,â€ Chin started. â€œYou are the result of many, many prayers, and I wonâ€™t lie, tears and frustration too. This day used to bring up quite a few emotions for me and I longed to be able to celebrate it with you. You were worth the wait my Dove and I am eternally grateful to the Almighty for blessing me with you. You are the joy of my life, the beat of my heart and I pray every day I am worthy of this incredible honor that has been given to me to be your mum. I love you my precious girl, from the moment you were just two lines on a stick, the moment I first saw a heartbeat or felt you move in my tummy, the moment I first held you in my arms and every moment since, in this life and all other dimensions, I love you,â€ her post said in part.

Alyshia Powell, wife of Olympian Asafa Powell, also celebrated her first Motherâ€™s Day.

â€œWant to wish the women in my life, my mom and my wife Alyshia Miller, who is celebrating her first Motherâ€™s Dayâ€¦ a big Happy Motherâ€™s Day,â€ Powell expressed.

Singer Romain Virgo also wished his wife, with whom he welcomed twins in January, a memorable day.

â€œWhen I reflect on your journey to where you are now, all I can do is give thanks and praise to the Almighty,â€ he said. â€œOur little princesses are so blessed to call you their mother and Iâ€™m so blessed to call you my Queen. I hope you will enjoy this day and every other day that follows on this beautiful journey called motherhood. Happy Motherâ€™s Day!!! We love you Elizabeth.â€

Since quarantine has the world staying indoors and spas closed, Wayne Marshall got creative and employed son Atlas to treat mom, Tami Chin, to a day of relaxation.

â€œMommy got a gift certificate to â€˜Atlas Hair Salon and Spaâ€™ for Motherâ€™s Day,â€ he said. â€œYou deserve all the pampering today. Youâ€™re a boss mom. We appreciate you today and everyday. And yes, I am cooking breakfast for you by myself today,â€ he said in reference to an ongoing dare by followers of the couple to have Marshall cook something, anything!

Ceâ€™Cile shared throwback photos with her daughter (fathered by Christopher Martin), beautifully captioned, â€œI try to always be there, I hope to always be there and I hope she will say my mommy is always there.â€

#Tb for my Mommy day. I try to always be there, i hope to always be there and I hope she will say My Mommy is always there. #happymothersday . Cheers to all you awesome moms.

Other celebrities like Jahvillani, Kemar Highcon, Marlon Samuels, Shaggy, Aidonia, Mavado, Dâ€™Angel, Alaine and Beenie Man also shared posts.

Meanwhile, Macka Diamond, whose son lives overseas, spent her day issuing care packages to moms through her newly established Pregnant Mothers in Need Foundation.

â€œOne of the best days of my life. Me and my team out and handing out care packages to pregnant moms, they were happy to see me.â€