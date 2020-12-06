Ashanti, Keyshia Cole for next ‘Verzuz’ battle

Two R&B stars will headline the next

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will face-off against each other in the musical clash come December 12.

It’s been one of the most requested showdowns since the virtual series began earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Verzuz teased the duel as a “legendary ladies night” upon making the announcement on Friday.

“Yeah, it’s official! The paperwork is IN,” the official Verzuz Instagram teased the “legendary Ladies Night” on Friday (Dec. 4), with a split image of the singers’ faces.

In May, Cole commented under a side-by-side comparison of the duo’s hits, “My fans sent me this @timbaland @therealswizz @ashanti @verzuztv,” adding, “is this accurate?”

The battle will be the fourth female face-off following Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Monica and Brandy, and Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle.

The Verzuz battle will stream on Verzuz’s Instagram page and on Apple Music next Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.