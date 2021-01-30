Ashanti, Keyshia Cole Verzuz pulls largest Instagram audience yet

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole saw their

The January 21 musical clash, which pits two performers against each other, had concurrent viewers of 1.2 million with another 1.6 million people tuning in via Apple Music.

The match-up of the two R&B divas saw their respective catalogues soar in the following days, which Cole getting six million streams while Ashanti received 5.3 million.

Anticipation for the Verzus battle was high after two previous postponements. The first date of December 12 was changed after Ashanti contracted the coronavirus with the second, set for January 9, pushed back again due to concerns about having both artistes in the same location.

It was eventually staged with the two performing from separate locations.