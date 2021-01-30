Ashanti, Keyshia Cole Verzuz pulls largest Instagram audience yet

Ashanti, Keyshia Cole Verzuz pulls largest Instagram audience yetSaturday, January 30, 2021
|
Ashanti and Keyshia Cole saw their
The January 21 musical clash, which pits two performers against each other, had concurrent viewers of 1.2 million with another 1.6 million people tuning in via Apple Music.
The match-up of the two R&B divas saw their respective catalogues soar in the following days, which Cole getting six million streams while Ashanti received 5.3 million.
Anticipation for the Verzus battle was high after two previous postponements. The first date of December 12 was changed after Ashanti contracted the coronavirus with the second, set for January 9, pushed back again due to concerns about having both artistes in the same location.
It was eventually staged with the two performing from separate locations.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy