Ashe company seeking next ‘Chill’ star

Do you want to be the next Chill Star? Well, here’s your chance.

On August 16th, the Ashe Company launches their new campaign “Finding the Next Chill Star.” With The Chill Series returning for a second season in 2022, the 28-year-old entertainment and performing arts company is now going on a search for two males and two females to join their star-studded cast for the hit YouTube series.

CHILL is a TV series that tells the story of a group of Jamaican millennials as they navigate the worlds of sex, love and relationship. The realities of the still present HIV epidemic intrude on their lives and pushes them to face fears and uncomfortable truths in this fast-paced world. In CHILL, reproductive and sexual health messages are tastefully interwoven into the storylines as the characters follow their passions and ambitions.

Read this: New Jamaican series Chill breaking LGBTQ stigma with openly gay character

The company, having a strong history of edutainment interventions, developed this series as a means of innovative and creative technique to impart behaviour change strategies around social issues. This proven technique is used to reach specific cohorts and populations of people with targeted messaging.

The production aims to provide empowering and inspiring stories of courage from everyday people in communities affected by HIV, gender-based violence, and human trafficking, among other social issues.

To audition for the series, follow The Ashe Company on their social media pages @theashecompany and @thetabsproject and check out their audition call video. Make sure to catch up on the first season of CHILL on their YouTube Page @theashecompany