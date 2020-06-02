Asteroid ‘taller than Empire State Building’ headed towards Earth

Asteroid ‘taller than Empire State Building’ headed towards EarthTuesday, June 02, 2020
A giant asteroid said to be taller than the Empire State Building is headed towards earth this week.
It is estimated to be between 250m and 570m (820ft and 1870ft). So it could be taller than the Empire State Building (443m or 1453ft) and the London Eye (135m or 443ft) combined.
The space rock is believed to be travelling at a speed of 5.2 kilometres a second or 11,200 miles per hour.
NASA has named it rock 163348 (2002 NN4) and said it is expected to skim Earth’s orbit on Saturday June 6.
The scientists do not think the asteroid will collide with Earth, but will keep an eye on it in case it enters Earth’s atmosphere by chance.
