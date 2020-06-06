Asteroid ‘taller than the Empire State building’ headed towards Earth tonight

Asteroid ‘taller than the Empire State building’ headed towards Earth tonightSaturday, June 06, 2020
|
An asteroid said to be taller than the Empire State Building is moving at a whopping 11,000mph towards Earth. According to NASA it will come within 3.1 million miles of the Earth tonight.
The asteroid is nearly 12 times further away from the Earth than the moon, however it was being classified as a near Earth object and tracked as such.
The asteroid, dubbed 163348 (2002 NN4), will make its closest approach to Earth at 04:20 BST – passing within 3.165 million miles of our planet at that point.
The 1,870ft space rock is more than 400ft taller than the Empire State Building – which stands at 1,453ft – but poses no risk to the Earth as it will be too far away.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy