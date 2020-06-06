Asteroid ‘taller than the Empire State building’ headed towards Earth tonight

An asteroid said to be taller than the Empire State Building is moving at a whopping 11,000mph towards Earth. According to NASA it will come within 3.1 million miles of the Earth tonight.

The asteroid is nearly 12 times further away from the Earth than the moon, however it was being classified as a near Earth object and tracked as such.

The asteroid, dubbed 163348 (2002 NN4), will make its closest approach to Earth at 04:20 BST – passing within 3.165 million miles of our planet at that point.

The 1,870ft space rock is more than 400ft taller than the Empire State Building – which stands at 1,453ft – but poses no risk to the Earth as it will be too far away.