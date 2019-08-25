At Outpost Republic, co-working means community

How is your workspace? Are you hunkered down, all

alone in a roomful of dusty cubicles? Do you ever come up for air?

Yes, it’s stifling. For the creative Jamaican entrepreneur, this working environment can be depressing.

Or are we having extended stays in the coffee shops to make use of their centralized locations and free Wi-Fi?

Not necessarily the most private, when you need to have important discussions.

But just imagine this: A space that’s light. It’s bright. It’s comfortable. Soft jazz and classical music play. The scent of energizing essential oils fills the air. This is the co-working space at Outpost Republic, now open at 80LMR, a modern complex on Lady Musgrave Road. It’s carefully designed for the new generation of Jamaican entrepreneurs.

“The first thing people say when they come into our space is ‘Wow! What is this place? It’s so beautiful, it smells amazing’,” says Tanya Buxani, Community Director at Outpost Republic.

“We really have gone for the design element,” she added.

And it shows.

Comfort, convenience and customer service are a priority at Outpost Republic. Food and beverages are supplied to members. Several restaurants are on the doorstep at 80LMR. They offer discounts and catering for meetings in the boardroom, which boasts a glass board, smart TV and high-speed Wi-Fi. Yes, it’s fabulous.

Tanya explains the company’s core values that guide them in their strategy and day-to-day decision making. “Work smart” is one. Young entrepreneurs spend too much time stressing over administrative details – and costs. They need to focus on growing their business.

“We are ready for you to move in!” Tanya says. There’s no need to worry about leases, deposits, high overheads, renovations or who’s going to lock up the office.

Sharing ideas and building community is a must. “Relationships matter,” says Tanya.

Networking helps ideas flow and boosts business, she adds.

Another core value is ‘Flexible by design.’ Offices are different sizes. Rates and services offered vary, depending on customers’ needs. Community membership is month-to-month, and there are daily, weekly, even hourly rates. 24-hour security, Wi-Fi, secure parking and cleaning services are all included.

So, what is buzzing next for Outpost Republic? “We’re building our base. We want it to grow organically,” says Tanya.

“It is a place with good energy. A professional space. Multiple spaces, plans and locations are coming soon, so you can expand your business.”

So, stay tuned for a series of fun, inspiring, peer-to-peer events planned for this beautiful space at 80LMR.

“Our main purpose is to inspire change through creative collaboration,” Tanya muses.

It’s all about community!

Will we be seeing you at this new networking space soon? Tell us in the comments section.