Attention all, the Wopsters are here! Gucci Mane to perform at Unruly Fest?

American rapper Gucci Mane and his Jamaican-born wife Keyshia Kaâ€™Oir touched down in the island recently and it seems as if the two will be attending Popcaanâ€™s Unruly Fest concert tonight (Dec 21).

In a series of Instagram videos, Kaâ€™Oir, who is a native of St Thomas, mentions the concert while getting some jerked chicken in Yallahs.

â€œWeh we deh, weh we deh?â€ she says in a video.

â€œOutta Yallahs, henging tree,â€ a man responds.

â€œHenging tree? Who yaa heng?â€ Kaâ€™Oir asked.

â€œPoppy nuh tell yuh? Go up ah Unruly tonight yaa go hear â€˜henging treeâ€™â€¦â€

Kaâ€™Oir responded by saying â€œtomorrowâ€, correcting the man on the actual concert day, which unfolds tonight at Goodyear Oval in the deejayâ€™s home parish.

The idea of Mane performing at Popcaanâ€™s second annual concert would not be far-fetched as the two formed part of Drakeâ€™s 2019 OVO Fest line-up. Drake was the major international guest at the inaugural concert, where he announced that Popcaan would be part of his OVO label. Speculation is high that Drake will return to support his bro for this staging, but context clues also point to other OVO affiliated artistes who may grace the stage as well â€“ Gucci Mane being no exception. There is also talk of Afrobeats artiste Davido being a surprise guest which is also very likely. The two have been public in their support for each otherâ€™s music, and have been collaborating since 2017. Their latest effort, Risky, was released in October and has racked up over 11 million views on YouTube.

Popcaan also appeared at Davidoâ€™s sold-out O2 London concert earlier this year, so the Nigerian singer may just return the favour. Adding to the buzz surrounding Unruly Fest, Popcaan dropped his Vanquish mixtape yesterday, his first official body of work released by OVO Sound. The project hosts 10 tracks and marks the almost one year anniversary since Drake announced that he would form part of the label. The tracklist includes Numbers Donâ€™t Lie, Jah Is For Me, Canâ€™t Wait and Happy And Wealthy. The EP follows the release of his 2018 sophomore album, Forever, which was produced by longtime collaborator Dre Skull. His third album is scheduled for release in 2020.