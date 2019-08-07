Audi Q3 getting lots of love from Jamaica

Jamaica loves the Audi Q3 — and that’s no exaggeration.

According to Audi Jamaica, the Q3 sold 30 units before its July 26 launch date. The Q3 is available locally in two trim levels, Premium and S-Line, starting at JA$6.95 million.

The Q3 has grown to dimensions close to the Q5. The growth makes the Q3 the largest in the sub-compact SUV class.

Interior and exterior styling continue to mimic the Q8. The Q3 now sports Audi’s Singleframe grille with its octagonal design. Already renowned for its LED lighting technology, the new, slimmer headlights follow those of the Q8.

The S-Line comes standard with LED lights front and rear. The fronts use Matrix LED technology that calculates the appropriate amount of light required, automatically turning off specific LED diodes to maintain maximum visibility for the driver, while reducing the risk of dazzling oncoming traffic.

Inside, the touchscreen Multi-Media Interface and Audi Virtual Cockpit are all lifted from the Q8, both allowing plenty of connectivity, interactivity, and professional sound quality through the Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system.

Occupant safety isn’t ignored as the Q3 scored five stars, the highest available on the European New Car Assessment Programme.

The standard safety suite includes Audi Pre-sense basic, a reverse camera, and parking sensors, the last two working in conjunction through the MMI. Audi Side Assist, Audi Pre-sense Front with cyclist and pedestrian recognition, and lane departure warning are optional safety equipment.

— Story by Nichola Beckford