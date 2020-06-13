Audiomack is helping raise awareness of Caribbean artistes

The countries of Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana have always churned out great music staples for the world to listen to such as K-Lion, Rebel 6ixx, Chiieff Diin. Dj Lila, Rihanna, and Machel Montano grace the world with fantastic music. Chutney, in particular, has grown into a worldwide phenomenon with the rise of the popular social gathering event “Carnival.”

Even with fantastic music artists and an astronomical yearly event, those countries as a whole have seen issues with expanding their sounds as a whole. Tanya Lawson (Director of Afrobeats and Caribbean at Audiomack) has led for the platforms to provide education to the countries ascending music artists by providing them music knowledge and a platform that’s worldwide to post music at.

A significant initiative from the brand is explicitly introducing it to fans who are under 34, which makes up nearly 85% of the audience on the platform. Also, in conjunction with the increased exposure is a step by step guide on the process of monetization, the platforms which music can be heard, and methods of tracking analytics for each song.

Some incredible reference points to take note of are: Music will be available on all digital streaming platforms and popular social media app Tik Tok Artists keep 100% of the revenue. Easy tools to share and grow your music with fan and artists uploading processes. Introducing the sounds to a broad demographic of 15-34-year-olds of all races and cultures.

Working in unison with Tanya Lawson, co-founders Dave Macli and David Ponteis on a mission on making the sounds of Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and Guyana more accessible worldwide along with making sure their artists know how to navigate the industry the right way. 2020, expect the team at Audiomack to make it happen.