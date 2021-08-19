August 14 is Freddie McGregor’s Day in Hartford Connecticut

Legendary reggae act, Freddie McGregor is left feeling honoured after August 14 was recognized as Freddie McGregor’s Day in Hartford. The veteran entertainer was presented with the accolade recently, via an official proclamation from the Hartford Court of Common Council in the state of Connecticut.

According to the proclamation, the award was made to “honor a true legend and pioneer whose contributions to Reggae music span over five decades.” Labelling the Jamaican crooner as a “cultural icon”.

Subsequent to receiving the award, the Big Ship head honcho expressed his gratitude. “Thank you for this special award, I’m truly honored. I couldn’t reach this grand milestone without my fans, my team, the media, my friends, and family,” he told his Instagram followers.

He continued; “I started out my career as a kid, here I’m today serving the people of my beloved country Jamaica and the world through the great music genre called Reggae. My success story is a long one, not an overnight one, and it will be told soon.”

He also used the opportunity to provide some wisdom for upcoming artistes. “My message to young aspiring reggae dancehall artistes, put in the quality work, be consistent with your music, be passionate about your brand and music, be kind and be respectful to people, because they’re the ones who decides on your success. Last but not least , sit and humbly watch how you climbed that success ladder,” he advised.