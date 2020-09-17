August Alsina drops ‘Entanglement’ video with Jada Pinkett lookalike

Oh come on now!, really?! So BUZZ Fam, August, and Rick Ross have dropped the video for their single, Entanglement and the two really went ahead and found a Jada Pinkett Smith look-alike as the lead.

They really milking this, aren’t they? Now if you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past few months. allow us to bring you up to speed.

So, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith’s wife admitted to having an extramarital affair with singer August Alsina which she labeled an ‘entanglement’. Naturally, this was followed by memes and headlines, and some not so funny jokes about August.

However, he decided to ride the publicity wave and went into the studio to create a song about the whole affair. The result? A very catching song that you can even bop to if you don’t think too much about the inspiration for the lyrics.

Now, while the rest of the world has released itself from this entanglement, August obviously hasn’t as is seen in the video he released for the track. While Jada used the term ‘entanglement’ figuratively, August gave us his own definition as is seen in the video; a bunch models, dancing while entangled in sheets. ‘”The definition of entanglement is when we tangled in the sheets,” he sings.

The lead model who August sings directly to, and grabs her neck at different points in the video has an uncanny resemblance Jada and also wears the hairstyle the actress wore in the picture of her and Alsina at the BET Awards in 2017. You know, the one that fuelled their dating rumours.

Watch the video below BUZZ Fam, and tell us what you think.