August Alsina drops ‘Entanglements’ with Rick Ross

Somewhere in the world right now, Jada Pinkett Smith is bopping to August Alsina’s new song Entanglements. How could she not? She started the “entanglement” conversation when she used it to

Alsina recruits rapper Rick Ross on the wavy track and skillfully uses him to spill some tea on the details of his “entanglement” with Pinkett Smith, or so it seems.

Tell you all my darkest stories, promise that you won’t depart

Keys to over forty cars, left me with a broken heart

Still I gotta get around, favorite artist was Tupac

Watch a movie, then we freak it

Tangled up, I’m gettin’ deeper

Do this sh*t like every weekend, guess I’m just her little secret

Entanglement is when a man’ll lick until you tremble

Saddest part is I still love you, just to keep it simple

It’s been an ongoing joke that Will, Pinkett Smith’s husband, has been fighting to win her heart for years as late rapper Tupac snatched it. Whether that makes you laugh or not, Pinkett Smith’s deep love for Tupac is just one of the subliminals on the track. Alsina describes satisfying all the sexual needs of his fellow ‘entanglee’, and said he doesn’t need to assign a label to their relationship as he still has the keys to her crib and car, and is still the one entangled in her sheets.

Alsina adds:

You left your man to f**k with me, just to pay him back

Don’t you know that’s cold hearted?

Once you gone, no comin’ back

This all started when Alsina revealed in a sit-down interview with Angela Yee that he had an intimate relationship with Pinkett Smith. This was indicated in his 2019 song Nunya, which referenced a “Koren” in the music video, which is Pinkett Smith’s middle name.

It is said that the two met through her son, Jaden, in 2015, at a time when Alsina was ill and battling drug/percocet abuse. Pinkett Smith, who admitted to having a thing for “fixing people”, said their relationship started as her way of helping him through a rough time. Now thanks to Pinkett Smith, summer has officially welcomed a new bop, and finally some real buzz for Alsina’s music in recent years.

Check out Alsina’s Entanglements featuring Rick Ross below!