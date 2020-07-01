August Alsina says Will Smith approved his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina received backlash in 2019 when he claimed to have had an intimate, long-term relationship with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But in a recent interview with Angela Yee, August revealed that he not only had affair with Jada but claimed that Will Smith gave his blessing for the affair.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism,” Alsina said.

“He gave me his blessing and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly and really, really, deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it, so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody and I really loved a person.”

It is said that the two met through Pinkett Smith’s son, Jaden, in 2015.

Alsina seemingly made reference to the demise of the relationship in the 2019 track Nunya. Alsina said his decision to come forward was never malicious.

“I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it and I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth but I’ve never done anything wrong,” he said.

“I love those people literally, like my family. I don’t have a bad thing to say about them, they are beautiful people. When something starts affecting my life and well-being and also starts to block my heart…I don’t really have a choice but to express my truth… If honouring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me…bury me an honest man.”

He added that he does not resent her for remaining silent on the matter, and said he has come a far way on his road to healing.

“I have literally never been in love in that kind of a way, so much so that being intertwined in that way, walking away from it butchered me. I’m shaking right now cause it almost killed me. Not almost, it did. It pushed me into being another person…it broke me down. It’s a part of me being paralysed trying to pull myself from it is probably really the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced in this lifetime.”