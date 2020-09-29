‘Avatar 2’ is two years away but third movie almost done filming

You may remember a little film from called

Well, turns out the follow-up film is done shooting, and scheduled for a December 2022 release, and the next installment is also near-completion.

Director James Cameron told former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger that COVID-19 pushed back the films’ timelines.

“COVID hit us like it hit everybody,” Cameron said. “We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we’ve rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That’s been announced already.”

He added, “Now that doesn’t mean I have an extra year to finish the film because the day we deliver Avatar 2, we’ll just start working on finishing Avatar 3. So where we are right now, I’m down in New Zealand shooting, we’re shooting the remainder of the live-action. We’ve got about 10 per cent left to go. We’re 100 per cent complete on Avatar 2 and we’re sort of 95 per cent complete with Avatar 3.”

Despite waiting more than a decade for the film’s second part, Cameron wasn’t willing to share anything about the plot of either. “I can’t tell you anything about the story. I believe in the mystery and the great reveal,” he said.